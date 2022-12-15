Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington, D.C., was convicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Douglas was also convicted on charges of using a firearm to commit a felony and third-degree burglary, according to an email release by the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident took place April 22, when Douglas ran towards Bamba Gueye in broad daylight while wearing a ski mask, and shot him in the back at close range, in the Park Richie Apartments parking lot at 7600 Maple Avenue in Takoma Park, the State’s Attorney’s Office said. MoCo Alcohol Beverage Services launches coaster campaign to help reduce DUIs

Douglas is facing a potential life sentence and has a noon hearing scheduled on Jan. 27, 2023, stated SAO Director of Public Affairs Lauren DeMarco.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, the bullet went through Bamba Gueye’s body and killed him, before striking a nearby vehicle. DeMarco stated Douglas fled, but accidentally shot himself in the leg while doing so.

Officials said he then broke into a nearby apartment in the 600 block of Kennebec Avenue and was located by Takoma Park Police officers. According to his charging documents, an investigation of the apartment led to the recovery of a 9mm pistol, a large 50 round drum magazine and red tipped bullets.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy issued a statement in response to the incident and said, “We express our deepest condolences to the family of Ahmadou Bamba Gueye. This senseless violence has no place in our community and thanks to the work of the responding officers and detectives on this case along with outstanding prosecution by Assistant State’s Attorneys Marybeth Ayres and Lauren Turner, the defendant will be held accountable.”