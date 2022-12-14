Montgomery County officials are issuing a winter weather advisory for the county, in light of freezing rain that is expected to start at around midnight tonight.

The advisory takes effect at 10 p.m., according to a news release.

“It is expected that freezing rain will begin in the area shortly after midnight, leaving ice accumulations of a glaze to a tenth of an inch before the precipitation transitions to plain rain around midday on Thursday,” county officials said in the release “Hazardous conditions will likely impact the Thursday morning commute.” Bethesda teen charged with death of father of six

Icing could produce downed wires and power outages, and county officials urged motorists and residents to be careful traveling on Wednesday night. The county Department of Transportation’s Storm Operations Center (SOC) will activate at 11 p.m. tonight to monitor weather and treatment operations, the news release stated.

Emily DeTitta, a spokesperson for the county’s Department of Transportation, wrote in an email that county officials have budgeted $3,418,050 for winter storms.

“Due to the unpredictability of snow events, only a minimal amount is budgeted for snow removal and storm operations as a matter of practice,” DeTitta wrote.

Advertisement

A supplemental budget appropriation is sent to the County Council for approval in the spring, after a review of expenses related to staff overtime, contractual services and materials usage, DeTitta wrote.