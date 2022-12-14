Montgomery County police warned the public against driving under the influence, after four officer cruisers were reportedly struck by impaired drivers over the past five weeks.

Police broke down each collision that occurred between Nov. 13 and Dec. 9 in a news release on Tuesday.

[WUSA9] Two women charged with sex trafficking, prostitution near downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Public Schools warn against danger of opioids like Fentanyl after students overdose

Three public school students in Montgomery County, who overdosed while at school in recent months, were revived using the drug Narcan, according to MCPS officials.

MCPS officials stated they wanted families to understand the dangers of opioids like fentanyl-laced drugs.

“It is so powerful in small amounts and is showing up in places where people might not even know that that’s what they’ve ingested,” said Dr. Patricia Kapunan, the MCPS’s chief medical officer.

Police release video footage of thief stealing electric wheelchair, offer $10k reward

Montgomery County police are searching for a thief who was caught on video stealing an electric wheelchair from an apartment building on Hampden Lane in Bethesda on Oct.26.

Officers said a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information which could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high near 43.

