Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation is offering $800,000 in grants to qualifying nonprofits that provide in-county transportation services.

According to a news release, the County Council approved $640,000 in capital projects and $160,000 for operating projects, for the Department of Transportation to spend. All funding that is awarded must be used within one year.

The focus of the grant program, according to the county, is to provide assistance to nonprofits who provide direct transportation services to individuals who are disabled, senior residents and residents with low or limited incomes.

A county page for the grant program states that “Priority in awarding funding will be given to:

Organizations that demonstrate a commitment and experience with providing transportation, public health, and/or community benefit services to at least one of the vulnerable populations listed above;

Proposals that target underserved and vulnerable populations; and

Proposals that seek to have a broad base of impact in their target community.”

The deadline for the grant application process is Dec. 28 at midnight.

Any questions about the problem can be directed to Rafael Pumarejo Murphy, Director of the Office of Grants Management, by calling 240-777-2775 or emailing rafael.murphy@montgomerycountymd.gov.