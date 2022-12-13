As Montgomery County residents are battling 40-degree weather this week, there’s some relief today with National Hot Cocoa Day.

Here are some county options to enjoy Hot Cocoa Day as the temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight:

Carmen's Italian Ice Located 1115 Nelson St. in Rockville and 3233 Spartan Road in Olney, offers both regular hot chocolate and white hot chocolate, along with an assortment of hot drinks and Italian ice flavors.

Java Nation Locations in Kensington, North Bethesda and Kentlands. Along with their coffee, Java Nation sells hot chocolate with the option of added whipped cream for an additional $0.75. The Kensington location is 10516 Connecticut Ave., the North Bethesda location is 11120 Rockville Pike and the Kentlands location, at 121 Market St. in Gaithersburg. For the full hours, visit Java Nation’s website.

Dolcezza Gelato Located at 7111 Bethesda Lane in Bethesda Row. Open 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shop, which sells gelato, offers hot chocolate with the option of adding vanilla syrup, a shot of espresso and whipped cream.

Celebrations won’t just be limited to Tuesday as Main Street Takoma will hold a Cocoa Crawl from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will be able to visit participating businesses to enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and shopping.

