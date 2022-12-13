Two women have been charged with sex trafficking and prostitution for running an unlicensed spa near downtown Silver Spring, county police said.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, of Silver Spring and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, of Riverdale ran the spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Ave, according to county police. They advertised massage services on Craigslist, with sexually explicit photos of women, a news release said.

Solano and Bermudez hired several women as massage therapists, and police said there may be others who were involved. During a five-month investigation, police detectives saw men entering and leaving the spa, and learned in addition to the spa treatment, they were paying extra money for sexual services performed. Suspect in White Oak gas station shooting charged with murder of pregnant woman, fetus

County police said that other women might have been coerced and additional sex trafficking charges could be filed in the case.

Solano was arrested on Nov. 30 and is being held without bond. Bermudez was arrested on Dec. 1 and her bond status was not immediately available.

According to online court records, Joseph Claude McKenzie is an attorney representing Solano, and Erick Pierre Gracia, Jr. is representing Bermudez. Neither could be reached for comment on Tuesday.