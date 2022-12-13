Police officers take children gift shopping in annual holiday event

On Saturday morning, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers took children gift shopping at Target to celebrate the holiday season.

Each child received a $100 gift card donated by the Montgomery County Police Foundation. Officers helped kids buy presents for themselves — or family and friends — using the gift cards. About 100 children shopped with officers at Target stores throughout the county, with 30 kids shopping at the Rockville location. [MCM] Bond hearing for Silver Spring man charged with White Oak gas station shooting pushed to next week

Free sober rides offered for extended holiday period in DC region

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s Holiday SoberRide program will take place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night starting Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During that time, residents can get a $15 credit toward their Lyft ride.

The promotion applies to Lyft’s DC region coverage area, which includes parts of Montgomery County, the District of Columbia, Arlington County, Fairfax County, cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park, parts of Prince William and Loudoun counties and Prince George’s County. [Patch]

Keep neighbors safe this winter by adopting a fire hydrant

Firefighters in Montgomery County want neighbors to stay safe in case of an emergency. That’s why the Montgomery County Fire Department is reminding residents of its Adopt a Fire Hydrant program.

The fire department asks those who are willing and able to “adopt” a fire hydrant and keep it clear of snow and ice during winter weather. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 42.

