As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants.

Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus being offered for all. Here are five places to order holiday dinner from this year:

Silver and Sons BBQ, a food truck located at 11910 Parklawn Drive, Unit O in Rockville, is offering both Christmas and Hannukah menus. The Christmas menu includes main dishes such as turkey, orange-Aleppo-glazed duck breast, pomegranate-glazed salmon and braised lamb shanks. Christmas sides include butternut squash soup, winter vegetable salad, duck confit stuffing and root vegetable gratin.

The Hannukah menu includes orange-Aleppo-glazed duck breast, pomegranate-glazed salmon and braised lamb shanks and smoked brisket. Hannukah menu sides include matzo ball soup, harissa smoked carrots and latkes.

Both menus offer a honey-roasted apple bread pudding.

Hannukah menu pre-orders are open until Thursday and must be placed by email to silverandsonsbbq@gmail.com Pickups will be Saturday and Sunday at two different location options both days.

The Christmas menu pre-orders are open until Dec. 21. Orders must also be placed by email. Pickups will be 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 from their Rockville location.

View the full menus and all the Hannukah pickup locations on the business’ website.

Founding Farmers

Founding Farmers, located at 12505 Potomac Ave. in Potomac, offers a Christmas dinner either raw and prepped or ready to reheat. Each option feeds four people and includes classic sides, the selection of bread, soup or bread and dessert.

Raw and ready-to-roast options include roasted rosemary pork, Spatchcock half turkey, maple-apricot glazed salmon and herb-crusted prime rib. Ready-to-reheat options include a veggie loaf and Beyla honey-glazed spiral baked ham.

The deadline to order is Dec. 20 and pick-up is Christmas Eve.

Summer House

Summer House, 11825 Grand Park Ave. in North Bethesda, is offering Christmas & New Year’s Eve specials for dine-in, carryout or delivery between Dec. 22 and Dec. 31.

The special menu will include Dungeness crab cake with celery remoulade and marie rose; roasted lamb noisette with rosemary agrodolce and winter vegetables; and carved prime New York strip with fingerling potatoes, Point Reyes blue cheese and bordelaise.

Stanford Grill

The Stanford Grill, located at 2000 Tower Oaks Blvd. in Rockville, are offering holiday meals that are prepared to reheated and served.

The holiday menu includes a whole roasted turkey or to whole roasted chickens with cranberry sauce, gravy and a cornbread skillet or a whole seasoned tenderloin or beef with the side with horseradish cream, cabernet wine sauce and a cornbread skillet. The entrée options come with three sides from the options of mashed potatoes, bacon mac ‘n cheese, glazed carrots and sauteed green beans.

Dessert options include key lime pie and bread pudding with Grand Marnier sauce.

The last day to order a holiday meal is 4 p.m. on Dec. 20

Ted’s Bulletin

Ted’s Bulletin, located at 220 Ellington Blvd. in Gaithersburg, is offering a home for the holidays package for four to six people. The package includes a coffee and herb crusted prime rib, au jus, whipped potatoes, steamed asparagus, Caesar salad with garlic butter croutons, honey butter rolls, horseradish cream sauce and assorted Ted’s tarts.

The holiday menu also includes a la carte entrees including broiled salmon, brined and ready to bake turkey and brown sugar glazed sliced ham that feed four to six people. A la carte sides include mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots and oven roasted Brussel sprouts. Dessert options include apple pie, pecan pie and a large cinnamon roll.

Dawson’s Market

Dawson’s Market, located at 225 North Washington St. in Rockville, is offering a holiday menu

The holiday menu includes a complete dinner for two with options including a fennel roasted boneless turkey breast and an uncured applewood smoked boneless ham. Each meal includes six dinner rolls and the choice of two sides.

Main courses include fennel roasted boneless turkey breast, ready-to-roast raw whole turkey, hand carved roast turkey platter, stuffed acorn squash, whole spiral ham, smoked pork loin, salmon stuffed with roasted pepper, spinach and goat cheese, and chimichurri flank steak.

The sides include roasted root vegetables, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, haricots verts with roasted mushrooms, mushroom stuffing, sweet potato mash and roasted brussels sprouts.

The deadline to order Christmas dinner is Dec. 20 and can be picked up at the Rockville location.