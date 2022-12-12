Two teenagers were injured when their vehicle crashed head-first into a Sandy Spring utility pole shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. The agency said both people in the car were likely not wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; they were transported to a hospital.

[WJLA]

Maryland GOP names new party leader Police find decomposing pregnant woman’s body in Silver Spring murder suspect’s apartment

After enormous losses in every statewide midterm race, the Republican party chose Nicole Beus Harris to be its Maryland chairperson on Saturday. She is married to Andy Harris, Maryland’s only Republican congressman.

[Washington Post]

Last public budget forum to take place Wednesday

This Wednesday at 7 p.m., County Executive Marc Elrich will host his final community forum on the FYE 2024 Operating Budget. The forum will take place in person at the Bethesda Chevy Chase Regional Service Center, and a livestream link will also be provided. Sign-up is open.

[Montgomery County Govt.]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high around 43.

