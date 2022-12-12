The trial of Sophia Negroponte, 29, accused of killing a man by stabbing him at a Rockville residence, began last week on Dec. 5., according to Montgomery County court records.

Negroponte, of Washington, D.C., is the daughter of former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte. He served as the first director of national intelligence during President George W. Bush’s administration.

According to Lauren DeMarco, director of public information at the State’s Attorney’s Office, the jury selection for the trial ran most of last week, with opening statements provided on Friday afternoon. DeMarco stated the trial is expected to last at least a couple of weeks.

Montgomery County Police stated Negroponte was arrested on charges of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 13, 2020.

According to police, Negroponte was drinking that night when she began arguing with Rasmussen while watching TV.

The two of them began wrestling on the ground of the residence, Negroponte’s charging documents stated, which led to Negroponte grabbing a knife from a drawer and allegedly aimed it towards Rasmussen’s neck before stabbing him, according to a witness statement.

Charging documents stated that Negroponte apologized after the stabbing and reportedly yelled “I’m sorry,” while she lay on top of Rasmussen’s body. She was then charged and arrested, officials stated.

The pandemic led to the trial being delayed. The court determined that this provided sufficient reason to go beyond the “Hicks Rule” trial deadline, which is typically 180 days after the defendant’s first court appearance.

According to court records, Negroponte is represented by criminal defense attorneys Andrew Jezic and David Moyse, who did not respond to requests for comment.