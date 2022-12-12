The bond hearing for Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, charged with fatally shooting a gas station worker in White Oak, has been pushed to Dec.19., according to a Montgomery County Circuit Court hearing this afternoon.

Moore was charged and arrested for killing Alayew Wondimu, a 61-year-old store clerk at the Dash-In Convenience store at a Silver Spring gas station on Dec.8., police said.

According to officials, a search warrant led the police to discover the decomposing remains of a woman in Moore’s apartment located in the Enclave Apartment complex, right across the gas station.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy stated an autopsy was conducted which determined the victim died because of multiple gunshot wounds, and that the body was found in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

Moore’s bond review was set for this afternoon in front of Judge Victor Del Pino, said McCarthy in a Monday media briefing, shortly after the court session.

“The charges that Mr. Moore was arraigned on today are homicide charges and handgun charges that stemmed from a homicide that occurred on Dec. 8. at a convenience store located in the Silver Spring area,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said officials are aware of the identity of the victim whose remains were found in Moore’s apartment, but will not release that information at this time.

“Because we are awaiting final determination through DNA testing and out of respect to the family, I’m not going to be releasing the name of the victim today until that DNA testing has confirmed her identity,” McCarthy said.

The victim was confirmed to be eight months pregnant, with a boy, and that the pregnancy was viable at the time of the mother’s death, according to McCarthy.

The arraignment for the homicides of the woman, 26, and the eight-month-old viable fetus, did not take place on Monday’s bond session, and will take place on Tuesday afternoon, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said pre-trial services made a recommendation to Del Pino that Moore be evaluated to check for mental competency before he stands trial.

Del Pino ordered the evaluation, and a new hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Dec. 19, McCarthy said.

McCarthy reached out to the community during the briefing and reminded the public to stay vigilant and respond to crime promptly by reporting to officials.