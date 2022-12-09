Montgomery County police officers discovered the decomposed body of a woman at the residence of a Silver Spring man charged for a fatal shooting of a gas station worker, police said Friday.

Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring was charged in the homicide of gas station worker Alayew Wondimu, 61, of Silver Spring, police said at a media briefing.

Police Chief Marcus Jones said that Moore entered the Dash In Convenience Store at the gas station, located in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

“Moore selected a bottle of iced tea and approached the counter,” Jones said.

Police observed through surveillance footage, Moore getting into an argument with Wondimu, which then escalated into a physical altercation, Jones said.

Police said Moore pulled out a handgun and shot Wondimu several times, taking the iced tea and leaving. Wondimu was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said.

According to officials, detectives tracked Moore’s address to the Enclave Apartments, which is right across the gas station.

Police obtained a search warrant for Moore’s apartment and found a severely decomposed body, Jones said.

Police said they found Moore in his apartment, and he did not resist arrest. Jones said Moore was taken to the Central Processing Unit and has been charged with first degree murder and possession of firearm while committing a felony.

Moore told officials in his statement that he had been romantically involved with the woman whose body was discovered, and that she was reportedly eight months pregnant at the time of death, Jones said.

Court records did not list an attorney for Moore.

Police said the body of the woman has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and that further details on her identity and exact stage of pregnancy would be released in later days, after proper notification of next-of-kin.

