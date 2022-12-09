Md. students show progress toward pre-pandemic levels; concerns remain in some areas

Maryland students have shown improvement in English, but show some dips in math on the state’s most recent assessments administered in spring.

According to the state department of education, the scores on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program showed students approaching pre-pandemic performance on the English and language arts segments, with 53% of 10th graders scoring proficient. The year before, 57% were found to be proficient. Local business pays for its employees to take free on-site English classes

[WTOP]

139 arrests made so far by Police Holiday Alcohol Task Force

During its first four weeks, members of the Montgomery County 2022 Holiday Alcohol Task Force Enforcement have arrested 139 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Forty-one people were arrested during week four, which ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. During the previous week, which ran from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, the task force arrested 32 people.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Christmas trees stolen from volunteer fire department in Takoma Park

Someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of Christmas trees from a volunteer fire department in Takoma Park, Maryland, that was selling the trees to support the fire station. News4’s Pat Collins reports.

[NBC4]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 46 degrees

