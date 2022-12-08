Main Street Takoma announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that a Vietnamese food truck is on its way.

Main Street Takoma is a nonprofit organization aimed at bringing together businesses, residents and community organizations to build and sustain a vibrant commercial district, according to its website.

Muoi Tieu will roll out at two events in December in Takoma Park: the Takoma Park Gift(ing) Market by Main Street Takoma 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and at a Market at the Bank event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18, according to a social media post by Main Street Takoma.

Food truck owner Thuy-Tu Tran, 38, started the business in January and launched it in December.

Muoi Tieu, which means salt and pepper in Vietnamese, Tran said will hold soft open events in early January and a grand opening Jan. 23, debuting its full menu and regular hours. The full menu will include meat/seafood and vegetarian/vegan versions of classic Vietnamese staples such as rice paper rolls, goi (Vietnamese salads) and banh mi. Muoi Tieu’s spring rolls. Credit: Provided by Muoi Tieu

For now, the food truck is serving a limited menu including pork bahn mi, vegan eggplant bahn mi and vegetarian spring rolls.

Tran, who’s been an avid home cook since she was in her 20s, said she hopes people are delighted by her food, which she said was inspired by her grandmother.

“She was just so meticulous in her cooking and in the quality of her food,” Tran said. “She never wrote a recipe down but every time she made a dish, it tasted exactly the same. So, I hope that people will come away from it being like ‘wow, that was so fresh and delicious,’ that they can feel that we put a lot of care into the food.”

The food truck will offer lunch service 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. three days a week, rotating through three Takoma Park locations: The Still Point, at 6 Grant Ave., Wisdom Path Healing, at 7120 Carroll Ave. confirming these are all in Takoma Park, and the Takoma Park Silver Spring Co-op, at 201 Ethen Allen Ave.

