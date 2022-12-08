New Metro budget does not include service cuts on Red Line

Randy Clarke, general manager and CEO of Metro, unveiled his new budget for the regional transit system earlier this week.

It did not include service cuts to the Red Line — earlier this month, local delegates and senators had sent a letter to Clarke criticizing a proposal that would have done so. Detectives investigate Gaithersburg shooting

Clarke, however, said that the use of turnbacks at outer stations on Red Line could be proposed in future budget years. [DCist]

Upcoming performances to raise money for vandalized Black church

An orchestra based in Bethesda is raising money for a Black church that was recently vandalized. Two of the performances will be by the The National Philharmonic at the Music Center at Strathmore later this month.

The proceeds will benefit the Scotland African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church on Seven Locks Road, which was vandalized last month. [WUSA9]

Santa Claus spreads cheer at Bethesda event

Santa Claus recently visited The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda on Wednesday morning.

Santa dropped off gifts for children, part of the county police department’s annual Santa Ride. [WJLA]

Today’s weather…

Mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees

