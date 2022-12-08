Credit: Getty Images

A gas station attendant was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

The man was shot at the Shell station where he was employed, at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, a block from Columbia Pike.

Officers from the 3rd District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to reports of shots fired at the station around 3 p.m., police stated.

There, officials found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the MCPD stated; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating and have made no arrests, they said.

The police department said it would release more information as it became available.

Apps Bichu reports on growth and justice. She can be reached at apps.bichu@bethesdamagazine.com