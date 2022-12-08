A gas station attendant was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in the White Oak area of Silver Spring, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

The man was shot at the Shell station where he was employed, at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive, a block from Columbia Pike.

Officers from the 3rd District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to reports of shots fired at the station around 3 p.m., police stated. Firearm discharged after assault at Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village, police say

There, officials found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the MCPD stated; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating and have made no arrests, they said.

The police department said it would release more information as it became available.