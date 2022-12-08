A man discharged a firearm Thursday at a Montgomery Village residence after assaulting a woman, said Montgomery County Police.

At around 9:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village and determined through their on-scene investigation, that the suspect entered the residence, assaulted the woman and discharged the gun.

Following the incident, the woman and a juvenile left the residence, while the suspect barricaded himself inside, police stated.

Police said the gunfire did not strike anyone. The woman suffered minor injuries from the assault and the juvenile was not injured.

The man later exited the premises and surrendered to the police, upon which he was taken into custody, said Officer Cortes from the MCPD’s Public Information Office.

According to the police, the suspect knew the woman and the juvenile beforehand.