Taco Bamba announced it will open its eighth Washington, D.C. area location in Gaithersburg Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

The new location, at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Quince Orchard Shopping Center, will give the first 50 guests a complimentary branded coffee mug and a free cup of coffee with their order according to Taco Bamba owner Victor Albisu.

Albisu said he wanted to make sure to highlight the restaurant’s breakfast menu. Second suspect charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

“One of the main intentions is always to make sure everyone knows Taco Bamba offers some of the best breakfasts in the area… especially in our kind of wheelhouse and our price point,” Albisu said.

Some popular breakfast menu items include the bacon, egg and cheese empanada, the Migas, which includes soft cheesy scrambled eggs, chips, crema, pica de gallo and bacon. TheOG breakfast taco includes a cheddar omelet bamba chorizo, guacamole, crema, cotija, pickled onion, cilantro and pico de gallo, Albisu said.

The Gaithersburg location will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Advertisement

The 2,900 square foot location will also have its own original cocktails including the Battle of Puebla, with blends mezcal, Lillet Blanc, absinthe and green grape puree and the Figetaboutit, with Barr Hill gin, fig, white balsamic vinegar and hazelnut salt.

There will also be menu items specific to this location including the Mr. Zadir, which includes ground lamb and beef kafta in a flour tortilla with chipotle yogurt and chili-spiced feta slaw and the McLovin It, which includes crispy chicken nuggets with chipotle barbecue sauce, hot mustard, Fresno slaw, pickled onion and cornbread crumble.

“Following the runaway success of our Rockville location, we’ve had so many guests in Maryland ask us to open more stores,” Albisu said in the release. “Expanding into Gaithersburg has been a fun and rewarding journey as we built another set of unique food and cocktail menus for our friends in the neighborhood. There’s a great local restaurant community here, with an audience that knows good food, and we’re honored to be joining it.”

Advertisement

The Gaithersburg location will also have Montalbán Mondays, a special on Mondays that includes a tasting flight of three Del Maguey mezcals alongside a mixed grill platter piled with carne asada, chorizo, mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapeño, cotija cheese, arbol peanut salsa and chipotle charred eggplant salsa served with a stack of warm tortillas, according to the release.

“The whole team, myself included, we see new neighborhoods as an honor to be a part of,” Albisu said. “We just want to be part of the community, we want to be part of the great food scene wherever we go and that’s everything. We’re excited and that’s going to lead to more and more growth and excitement for us.”

It’s not just Albisu and his team that are excited about Taco Bamba coming to the Gaithersburg community but the community as well.

Advertisement