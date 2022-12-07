Culture of Jiu-Jitsu Academy, a Brazilian martial arts studio, will be opening its first location in Gaithersburg. The academy signed a 6,000-square-foot lease at 220 Girard Street, a two-story, 55,000-square-foot industrial building in Gaithersburg.
Historic Black church in Potomac burglarized
Montgomery County police released surveillance footage of suspects forcing their way into a historic Potomac church and vandalizing property, and are asking for the public’s help finding those responsible.
‘Boosterama’ event in Wheaton offers free flu and COVID booster shots
Due to rising respiratory virus cases, Montgomery County will offer free COVID booster shots and flu shots during the holiday “Boosterama” vaccine event held at Westfield Wheaton mall on Dec.17.
Today’s weather
Showers in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon. High near 61.
