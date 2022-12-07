This story was updated at 4:10 p.m.

Police are investigating a shooting in the unit block of Whetstone Drive that left one man reportedly injured from a gunshot, Gaithersburg police stated on its official social media.

Upon investigating the shooting, officials found the victim allegedly shot was a 24-year-old man, police stated. Gaithersburg plane crash: Report reveals pilot ignored requests to change flight path

Police provided first-aid to the man on scene until Fire and Rescue officials arrived. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, an adult man has been apprehended as a suspect in connection to the incident.

Police stated investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

Advertisement