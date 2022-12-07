This story was updated at 4:10 p.m.
Police are investigating a shooting in the unit block of Whetstone Drive that left one man reportedly injured from a gunshot, Gaithersburg police stated on its official social media.
Upon investigating the shooting, officials found the victim allegedly shot was a 24-year-old man, police stated.
Police provided first-aid to the man on scene until Fire and Rescue officials arrived. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to officials, an adult man has been apprehended as a suspect in connection to the incident.
Police stated investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.
Gaithersburg police asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the Investigative Section at 301-258-6400. Officials stated those who wished to remain anonymous should contact the Gaithersburg Tip Line at 301-330-4471.