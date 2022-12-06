Kevin Smith, 30, of an unknown address, was arrested on charges related to a Nov.10 armed carjacking on White Oak Vista Court in White Oak, and an armed robbery at a Popeyes at Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police announced in a news release.

Police said detectives determined Smith to be the second of two suspects involved in the incidents and obtained an arrest warrant on armed carjacking and robbery related charges for him on Nov.27.

A previous suspect, Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington D.C, was arrested and charged on Nov.17. Rockville gun store employee charged with firing shots at police

Smith was found inside a vehicle on Nov.30, and police first attempted to arrest him at Castle Boulevard and Briggs Chaney Road, police stated.

According to the police, upon being caught by officers, Smith left the vehicle and ran in the direction of a Sport Chevrolet dealership in the 3000 block of Automobile Boulevard. He then hid a black fanny pack, which contained a 9mm Glock handgun, under a vehicle, police said.

Smith then ran to Columbia Pike where he attempted to carjack a vehicle that already had an adult woman and child inside of it, police stated.

Officials were able to remove Smith from the vehicle, upon which he was arrested, according to the police.

The suspect has currently been taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond, the MCPD news release stated.

Smith was further charged with attempted carjacking as well as multiple firearm related charges since he is a prohibited person to carry firearms, police said.

