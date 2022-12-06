Santa Claus to ride Harley through Montgomery County to benefit Children’s Inn at NIH

On Wednesday, Santa Claus will take time out of his busy Christmas schedule to visit The Children’s Inn at NIH during the Montgomery County Police Department’s annual Santa Ride. [Patch]

MCPS explains why it failed to properly report school shooting and stabbings MCPS hosting forum on mental health support for communities of color

Janiz Zink Sartucci, who represents the Parents’ Coalition of Montgomery County, Maryland, wanted to know more about how Montgomery County Public Schools handles the reporting of serious incidents.

“There were three school incidents, and the law was not followed,” she said. [WJLA]

Montgomery Parks virtual speaker series spotlights Brooklyn Bridge Parks’ teen TIDES program

Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, invites the public to the December 2022 session of its Parks Speaker Series on the topic of the TIDES and teen-focused programs. The free session will take place online from 3 – 4 p.m. on Dec. 14.

During this presentation, Haley McClanahan and Elizabeth Harnett from the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy will speak about the success of the TIDES (Teens Interested and Dedicated in Environmental Stewardship) program. [Montgomery Parks

Today’s Weather: Rain, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 49.

Marc Elrich, 20th County Council laud historic inauguration day

Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River