Andrew S. Raymond, 42, of Darnestown, was charged and arrested for shooting at a police officer in Rockville, early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police announced in a release.

According to police, a county officer was patrolling the 700 block of East Gude Drive at around 12:30 a.m. when an employee of Engage Armament gun store ran towards the officer’s unmarked car and began firing shots, striking the vehicle twice.

Raymond was outside the store when the police officer drove into the parking lot of Engage Armament, police stated. Second suspect charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

The officer saw the suspect running towards his vehicle while reaching inside his waistband, according to the MCPD news release.

According to the release, the officer activated his emergency equipment and signaled to Raymond that he was a police officer. Raymond stopped and dropped his weapon, raised his hands and was taken into custody, police said.

Raymond was taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit and is currently awaiting a bond hearing, officials stated.

No injuries have been reported by the police at this time.

According to the police, Raymond has been charged with first-degree assault and related handgun offenses.

Court records did not list an attorney for Raymond.