The 20th Montgomery County Council began its four-year term on Tuesday by electing Evan Glass (D-At-large) as its president, and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) as its vice president. Both were 11-0 votes.

Evan Glass, an openly gay man, made history as the first LGBTQ member to serve as council president in the legislative body’s history. As he assumed the presidency, he presented a ceremonial gavel to Albornoz, the outgoing president.

Glass paid tribute in his opening remarks to Mona Glass, his late mother.

“She instilled in me courage to pursue my passions and the values that guide my public service,” Glass said.

It wasn’t clear until Tuesday who would become council vice president. That position presides over meetings in case the council president can’t attend. Council tradition also dictates that the vice president follows as council president the following year.

Until Tuesday, Friedson and Will Jawando (D-At-large) were the only two returning members who hadn’t served in a leadership role.

Council Member Natali-Fani Gonzalez (D-Dist. 6) nominated Glass as president, noting his commitment to traveling across the county as an at-large member, and ability to be a thoughtful listener.

Council Member Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2) nominated Friedson as vice president, noting his work in the business community, and how constituents in her district — a new one in the northwestern part of the county — said that she had big shoes to fill. Friedson’s old district included much of her current one.

Friedson said he looked forward to “a year of transition in many ways” and looked forward to working with Glass and the 20th council.