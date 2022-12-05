After a four-day trial held in Montgomery County Circuit Court, the jury found an FBI agent’s deadly use of force was justified when a man who was panhandling allegedly threatened him in a D.C. Metro car on Dec. 15, 2020.

The case hinged on security footage of the altercation inside the Red Line train. The video showed the men standing inches apart in the nearly-empty train car exchanging words. The defendant’s attorney told jurors the man was known by Metro police to have a “propensity for violence.”

The defendant faced a sentence of up to 40 years if convicted of attempted second-degree murder. The jury returned a not-guilty verdict after three hours of deliberations on Friday afternoon. Body found in car floating in C&O Canal

[Washington Post]

Free fitness room passes for Montgomery County residents in 2023

Montgomery County is offering free fitness passes to residents starting in 2023. The passes will include access to fully-equipped fitness rooms, drop-in gym activities and game rooms at any county recreation center during business hours.

To receive a free pass, proof of residency will be required in the form of either a valid photo ID with a county address or accompanied by a current utility bill.

[WTOP]

Three-year-old killed in multi-vehicle car crash on Route 29

An accident on Friday evening involving the rear-ending of a minivan by a Peterbilt truck resulted in the death of a three-year-old passenger. Six others were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to minor, according to police.

The collision closed a section of Route 29 northbound for approximately five hours. Howard County police are investigating the cause of the crash.

[Fox 5]

Today’s weather