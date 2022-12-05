Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River.

Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release.

According to the police, officials responded to reports of a car floating in the Potomac River at Edwards Ferry Road and discovered Bouknight dead inside the car. Body found in car floating in the Potomac River

According to preliminary investigation by detectives, no foul play appears to have taken place, police stated.

Police said the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to find the official cause and manner of Bouknight’s death.

Bouknight had been reported missing from Prince George’s County on Saturday and was reportedly last seen that day at around 10 a.m., according to the police department.

