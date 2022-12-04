Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle.
According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
Multiple units responded to the scene, including Montgomery County Police Department personnel and a U.S. Park helicopter. Crews located a body in the vehicle pronounced deceased on the scene, according to Piringer.
Loudon County Fire & Rescue confirmed that it dispatched additional units to the scene, including a boat. No additional updates have been provided.