Montgomery County police charged Arthur Earnest Kelly​, 71, of Washington, D.C., with multiple pickpocket thefts that took place between April and September at several Montgomery County locations, police stated on Friday.

According to the police, Kelly waited for elderly victims he robbed to get preoccupied while shopping in grocery stores, and then stole their wallets and credit cards to purchase items at other stores.

Police stated that once Kelly was identified as a suspect, detectives obtained arrest warrants for him, and he was charged with theft scheme and credit card larceny related charges. Man killed in 16th St Silver Spring shooting

Kelly was arrested in Chevy Chase and a search warrant of his vehicle led to the recovery of several items as evidence, police said.

The MCPD stated that Kelly was taken to the county’s Central Processing Unit where he is currently held without bond.

Police said other victims may have been targeted and urged anyone with information related to the incident or suspect to call the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6729 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police said callers may choose to remain anonymous.