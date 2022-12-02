Pilot and rescuers recount perilous plane rescue in Gaithersburg

Patrick Merkle of D.C. has been flying for more than 30 years. And on Sunday night, he had hoped to conclude a day trip to New York with a friend at the Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg.

But a few miles before the airport, Merkle’s plane crashed into a power transmission tower and left him and passenger Jan Williams injured and trapped 100 feet above the ground. Rockville man convicted of raping woman near Wheaton Metro station

“For the first couple hours, I wasn’t sure that hanging on that tower was going to work, I was very concerned that we might be sliding off the tower and to our deaths, actually,” Merkle told WTOP.

[WTOP]

Montgomery County honors World AIDS Day by pledging to reduce HIV rates

Advertisement

World AIDS Day was commemorated Thursday at the Silver Spring Civic Center with free HIV testing, awards to unsung heroes and a commitment to reduce new HIV cases in Montgomery County by 95% by 2030.

The theme of the breakfast was Reflect, Celebrate and Rejuvenate. Rather than have a moment of silence for those who have died from AIDS, HIV and other epidemics, attendees shouted out the names of their loves one who had passed away.

[Montgomery Community Media]

Advertisement

Forgot to pay a toll in Maryland? MDTA extends grace period on late fees

Good news for anyone who has unpaid tolls in Maryland.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is extending a grace period for anyone facing penalties due to past-due video toll bills.

Advertisement

Drivers now have until Dec. 14 to pay outstanding video tolls without facing extra fines.

[NBC4]

Today’s weather

Advertisement

Mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees

In case you missed it…

MCPS apologizes to Magruder school community for miscommunication, misinformation

Advertisement

Questions arise about how to streamline MoCo election processes