There’s a spot opening up in the Maryland House of Delegates, and the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee is working to fill it.

Eric Luedtke, the House Majority Leader and District 14 Delegate, will be leaving his post now that he has been named Chief Legislative Officer in the Wes Moore administration. Moore, a Democrat was elected to the Maryland governor’s office and will be inaugurated in January, replacing current Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Leudtke's resignation is effective Jan. 2. Leudtke has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2011 and has been the Majority Leader since 2019.

Representatives from the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee were not available for comment.

MCDCC has the authority to provide the governor with one or more recommendations of individuals to fill the vacancy and will now be accepting applications to fill the seat. The individual appointed by the governor will serve a full four-year term.

District 14 is in the up-county area and includes parts of Damascus, Laytonsville, Olney and Fairland.

Individuals must meet stipulated eligibility requirements:

Must be a registered Democratic voter in the state of Maryland

Must be a resident of legislative District 14

Must be 21 or older

Individuals interested in applying for the appointment should submit a cover letter, a resume, and any other supporting materials by email to office@mcdcc.org with the subject line “D14 Delegate Vacancy.” All interested applicants must submit their application no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

The committee is also seeking public input on the nominees. Registered District 14 Democratic voters are strongly encouraged to submit letters

of support for the applicant of their choice to d14vacancy@mcdcc.org no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 29. There will also be a public forum held on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21.