Montgomery County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, a man was shot around 3:05 a.m. Friday morning in the 8500 block of 16th Street in Silver Spring.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment Complex, police said. Rockville bicyclist collision leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services and 2nd District officials responded to reports of the shooting and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said.

At this time, no suspects have been charged, police said.

According to the police, this may have been an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the community. Police stated investigation into the incident is ongoing and active, and that the MCPD will release more information as soon as it becomes available.