COVID-19 levels remain low, according to recent county metrics — but health officials are still advising people to be vigilant in the coming weeks, as holiday gatherings occur and the risk of illnesses increase at indoor events.

According to the weekly county Department of Health and Human Services’ pulse report, COVID-19 levels have not seen a spike. As of Nov. 30, there are 80.99 COVID cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, and 6.53 COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, over a seven-day period. And 7.47% of inpatient beds in county hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, according to the report.

Cases are starting to trend up compared to a month ago, but hospitalizations have remained around the current metrics, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard.

The flu is a different story. Flu numbers are tracked at the state level. For the most recent data, which ended Nov. 26, “overall respiratory illness in Maryland was very high,” according to the Maryland Department of Health.

“The proportion of visits to Maryland sentinel outpatient providers that were for respiratory illness was 7.3%, which is above the Maryland baseline of 2.1%,” the state department of health adds.

In order to prepare for the upcoming holidays and potential illness, the county’s Department of Health and Human Services offers the following tips:

