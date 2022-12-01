James McClain, 39, of Rockville was convicted Wednesday before Judge Christopher Fogleman in the County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for assaulting a victim who was previously unknown to him, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The assault occurred on July 17, 2021 in a remote area, located adjacent to the Wheaton Metro Station, the State’s Attorney’s Office said in its press release on Thursday.

“The bravery of the victim in coming forward initially and then participating in the trial, testifying before the jury, cannot be overstated,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy in a statement. “We are grateful for her help and the prosecutorial work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Gabriel Carrera and Lauren Fetsch.” Police investigate credit union frauds committed by same suspect

The trial took place for three days, and the jury deliberated for less than an hour and convicted the defendant late Thursday afternoon, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Court records listed F. Scott Lucas as McClain’s attorney, who could not be reached for comment.

McClain is currently facing a sentence of up to 60 years in prison and a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 1, 2023, the release stated.