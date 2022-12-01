The Takoma Park Police Department is investigating two incidents of shots fired that took place a few blocks from each other.

One occurred at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in Roanoke Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway, and the other took place at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 8300 block of Eastridge Avenue by Toatley-Fraser Park, police announced.

In a Wednesday community advisory release, police said they responded to reports of several shots being fired near Roanoke Avenue and Sligo Creek Parkway on Tuesday night. “Get involved in strengthening the fabric of the community that rejects hate.”

The initial caller heard an estimated seven shots from what sounded like the rear of a residence in the 8300 block of Roanoke Avenue, according to police. After canvassing the area, Takoma Police stated they found several 9 mm shell casings behind 8304 Roanake Avenue.

According to the police’s advisory release on Thursday, the sound of several shots was heard in a second incident in the 8300 block of Eastridge Avenue, and that one caller said they saw three men running towards the 8300 block of Roanake Avenue.

After a search of the Toatley-Fraser Park area, police said they found additional shell casings under the gazebo. One 9 mm shell casing in the area was believed to be from Tuesday night’s shooting, police said. They also found picnic tables vandalized.

Takoma Park police stated they increased patrolling in the area for the overnight hours in response to the incidents.