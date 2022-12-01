Montgomery County Police’s 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit is looking into multiple credit union bank frauds that took place last month across various jurisdictions, police announced Thursday.

Detectives said there were four credit unions targeted: one in Silver Spring, one in Gaithersburg and two in the state of Pennsylvania.

Officials stated in a news release on Thursday that they reviewed surveillance videos at the credit union locations and obtained a photo of the suspect. Rockville man convicted of raping woman near Wheaton Metro station

Police released the photo of the man responsible and asked for the public’s help in identifying him in the release.

Police announced that a reward of up to $10,000 will be offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The MCPD asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to reach out to them by contacting the 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit at (240) 773-6261 or 240-773-TIPS or the Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police said callers could remain anonymous.