Construction on every Metro Line this weekend, including Red Line

There will be work on every Metro Line this weekend, disrupting service — and that includes the Red Line, which runs through Montgomery County.

Trains will run every 10 minutes on the Red Line, and the North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations will be closed this weekend, due to radio cable installation.

Trains will operate between Shady Grove and Twinbrook, and Medical Center and Glenmont, and free shuttle buses will be provided. [DCist]

Montgomery County woman turns 105

Bessie Ruskin turned 105, and relatives and friends celebrated at the Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sandy Spring.

Ruskin called the celebration “wonderful.”

She has beaten COVID-19 twice since the pandemic started. The staff at Brooke Grove gifted her a plaque for being the facility’s oldest resident.

“People are always asking about her complexion,” said Gail Wolfson, Ruskin’s daughter. “She attributes it to ponds cold cream and that is the only thing she uses on her face.” [WJLA]

Damascus faces Oakdale in state playoff final in football

Damascus High School faces Oakdale High School in the Class 3A state football championship in Annapolis.

It’s set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 44 degrees

