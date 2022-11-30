Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday.

Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg airport. It’s one of the electrical towers, and believe it or not, the aircraft is pinned in the tower,” he said. “I don’t know how long we’re going to be able to stay here.”

What concerns Montgomery County Council ahead of January’s General Assembly session?

Montgomery County lawmakers said they are keeping inflation and the increased costs of projects in mind when supporting bills for passage in Annapolis when the Maryland General Assembly returns in January.

[WTOP]

Four luxury vehicles stolen from Silver Spring dealership

Police said they are searching for four suspects who smashed the window of a car dealership in Silver Spring and stole four luxury cars and an undisclosed number of car keys.

According to the police, all of the cars stolen had ‘Universal Auto Group’ temporary registration tags.

[WUSA9]

Today’s weather:

Rainy, with a high near 59.

