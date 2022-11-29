For eight years, four County Council Members have had a seat at the dais in the council chambers at the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville.

Tuesday marked the last time they joined their colleagues at that dais, as a part of the legislative branch of Montgomery County Government. With the departures of council members Tom Hucker (D-District 5), Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), Craig Rice (D-District 2) and Hans Riemer (D-At-large), the council is losing more than six decades of experience in elected office (counting all elected roles they have served in).

Numerous other former council members, council members-elect, County Executive Marc Elrich (D), and other county officials joined them for their last meeting. Montgomery County Police arrest and charge North Carolina man with rape and sexual assault in 41-year-old case

Navarro, Rice and Riemer are all term-limited, and Hucker finished sixth in the Democratic primary for an at-large council seat, where four Democrats advanced to the general election in November. Hucker was previously running for county executive but decided at the filing deadline to switch races.

The 19th County Council’s final vote was quickly followed by a standing ovation by those in the council chamber. A video was then shared highlighting the four members’ work and accomplishments on the council including?. Another ovation ensued.

They then received a gift from other council members, who also offered praise about their work. All four departing members thanked their council colleagues and county residents for the opportunity to serve, work on multiple issues and the opportunity to make the county a better place to live.

Advertisement

Elrich and former County Executive Ike Leggett then gave short remarks before certificates for each were presented. Council President Gabe Albornoz then adjourned the meeting, and council staff members shared gifts and memories about the four outgoing members.