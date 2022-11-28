Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year.

Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]

Inclement weather delays over 2,500 post-Thanksgiving flights Coll concedes District 5 school board race to Wolff

Travelers heading back from Thanksgiving via airlines dealt with traffic while those traveling via flights likely faced delays as more than 2,500 flights were pushed back due to severe weather including snow, rain and heavy winds.

About 63 flights were canceled while 2,564 flights were delayed as of 2:34 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

AAA anticipated a 1.5% increase over 2021 and about 98% of pre-pandemic travel volume with about 55 million expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes during the Thanksgiving weekend. [NBC News]

Quince Orchard advances to football 4A state finals

Quince Orchard dominated Broadneck 42-9 Friday in the Maryland state 4A semifinals at the Cougar Dome in Gaithersburg.

With the win, the Cougars move on to the class 4A state championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather…

Cloudy skies with a high of 53 degrees

