A small plane crashed into a large tower Sunday evening around 5:30 p.m. resulting in thousands in the Gaithersburg area without power, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The plane struck a tower connected to some high-voltage power lines around Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg, according to Pete Piringer, the MCFRS's media spokesperson.

Two people are trapped on the plane, the pilot and a passenger, according to Maryland State Police. Officials identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana.

The plane was identified by fire chief Scott Goldstein during a press conference on Sunday night, to be of a Mooney Mike 20P single engine model.

The pilot and the passenger were not harmed at the time of impact, and the plane is currently suspended 100 feet above the ground and entangled in the powerlines, fire officials said.

Fire rescue crews are currently responding to the situation, Piringer said.

“Area roads are closed as we come up with a plan to rescue these two people and mitigate the situation but at this time, we do have our hazardous material [crews], [and] our technical rescue [team] on the scene assisting,” Piringer said.

Goldstein said rescuers are planning to use a crane or bucket trucks to bring the two people in the plane back down, and said that the pilot and passenger are being routinely contacted over cellphone by rescuers to check up on them.

Potomac Electric Power Co. confirmed the incident on their official social media and tweeted, “We have confirmed that a private plane came into contact with Pepco’s transmission lines in Montgomery County, resulting in an outage to approximately 85,000 customers. We are assessing damage and working closely with Montgomery County Fire and Emergency Services.”

