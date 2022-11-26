Around five or six individuals crashed a stolen Black Sedan into the storefront of an Atlantic Guns in Rockville, around 1:02 a.m. Friday and stole several guns, said Montgomery County police.

After ramming their car into the storefront, located at 15813 Frederick Road in Rockville, the suspects made their entry inside the store, took several guns and fled the scene, police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is assisting the MCPD with this investigation, according to Shiera Goff, the MCPD's Director of Public Information.

Officials said they do not have information on the exact number of suspects involved and guns stolen at this time.