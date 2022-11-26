K-Town Bistro in Kensington announced the location will undergo new ownership.

K-Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave. in Kensington, announced on its website that it’s thankful for the support within the past 12 years, but the bistro will be passed to a new owner.

The bistro was opened in 2010 by Gonzalo Barba, a hospitality veteran and longtime captain at the Watergate Hotel, according to a 2014 Bethesda Beat article. Thieves plunder Rockville gun store

Some of the dishes featured on the menu include beet salad, blackened salmon and seared scallops.

“We are so sorry to see the K Town Bistro close,” said Elisenda Sola-Sole, owner of Kensington Row Bookshop, located next door to the bistro. “It was a very special place. Gonzalo was a true restaurateur, and the chef was exceptional. Their regular customers truly loved them. So many people have been coming into the bookstore practically in tears after finding them closed.”

Sola-Sole couldn’t comment on what would become of the space , but said, “We look forward to welcoming a new restaurant that will continue the bistro’s legacy of great food and will become a vibrant member of our community.”

