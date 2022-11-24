Sports betting goes live in Maryland, including online services in Montgomery County

Sports betting is now live statewide, including in Montgomery County.

There is currently mobile betting locally. Those that travel from out-of-state can place wagers, and there are brick and mortar locations throughout Maryland. [Washington Post] Police arrest District resident for attempted carjacking in Silver Spring

UpCounty Hub gives out turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples

The UpCounty Hub, part of the county’s efforts to fight food insecurity in northern Montgomery County, gave turkeys, chickens, and other Thanksgiving essentials to families in need this week.

Roughly 1,000 residents should benefit from the donation drive, organizers said. [WJLA]

Local congregations lead unity ceremony to speak out against hate

Congregation Beth El and Bethesda United Methodist Church’s communities have gathered annually for more than five decades before Thanksgiving, in order to celebrate unity and condemn hate in all forms.

The event took place after someone had painted “No Mercy For Jews” along with three figures hanging from gallows at the Bethesda Trolley Trail. It also comes after five people were killed and at least 25 were injured at CLub Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We are going to gather together in song and prayer and in affirmation of hope,” said Congregation Beth El Senior Rabbi Greg Harris. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather…

Partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees

