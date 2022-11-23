Montgomery County Police have charged a Washington, D.C. resident with attempted carjacking and are holding two juveniles that tried to assist him in stealing a resident’s car.

According to police, Kaiyon Denell Porter, 18, and the two juveniles were looking inside vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot in downtown Silver Spring at around 8:50 p.m. Monday. They then went to the Safeway parking lot, where they witnessed a customer leaving the grocery store, police said.

As that man loaded groceries into his 2018 Audi Q7, Porter and the two juveniles rushed and assaulted him, demanded that he surrender his car keys, police said. The victim refused and a nearby witness honked his horn, local authorities said.

The three suspects then ran toward the Silver Spring Metro station, where they were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said. A BB gun was recovered near the Metro station, police said.

Porter was charged with attempted carjacking, armed robbery among other offenses, online court records show. He is being held without bond, and no attorney is listed for him, according to the records.

The two juveniles were transported to a local youth facility, police said.