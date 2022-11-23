A family is displaced from their home Tuesday after a fire tore through a house in Wheaton-Glenmont, Montgomery County Fire & EMS said.

The incident took place at a home on Saw Mill Court. Investigators said the cause was an electrical malfunction from a heated cat house on the back deck. The fire then spread to attic, causing damage in the $300,000 range.

[WJLA] Grand jury indicts mother of three-year-old killed in collision

Montgomery judge closes hearing on I-270, Beltway toll lanes bid protest

A Montgomery County judge closed a hearing Tuesday concerning a bid protest over one of Maryland’s largest highway projects, after lawyers for the state and winning companies said opening the hearing to the media and public could disclose confidential information.

[The Washington Post]

Montgomery County urges justices to deny religious burden claim

Montgomery County enforced a zoning requirement that two Burtonsville landowners claim prevented a Christian group from building a church on their land, the county stated Monday in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the owners’ request that it hear their appeal.

Burtonsville Associates and Burtonsville Crossing LLC allege the county essentially blocked construction of the church in violation of the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act by refusing to alter its master plan and extend sewer service to the planned building, as it had done for a secular facility.

[The Daily Record]

Today’s weather:

Sunny, with a high near 58.

In case you missed it:

State Attorney General overrules outdated interracial marriage decisions

Medium Rare hosting Thanksgiving fried turkey event

