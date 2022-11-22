Montgomery County Police have identified the pedestrian fatally struck Nov. 17 in Rockville.

Paul Shinn, 46, was killed when he was struck by a car in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville, at 8:29 a.m. on Nov. 17, Montgomery County police announced in a release on Tuesday.

Detectives from the MCPD’s Collision Reconstruction Unit found that Shinn of Adamstown was crossing south on Medical Center Way, when he was struck by a gray 2014 Nissan Altima traveling west on Medical Center Way towards Shady Grove Hospital. Grand jury indicts mother of three-year-old killed in collision

According to the police, Shinn suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan stayed on the scene, police said.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Advertisement