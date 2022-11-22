A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon, 36, the mother of a three-year-old who was killed in a collision on May 12 at Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in Wheaton-Glenmont, police announced Tuesday afternoon.

In their investigation, police said Evon was driving her 2015 Kia Optima at a high speed, above the posted speed limit of 25 mph, while southbound on Connecticut Avenue, when she collided with a 1997 Ford F-150, which was towing a utility trailer.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was trying to turn left from Atherton Drive onto northbound Connecticut Avenue. The two occupants in the Ford suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Kia had two 13-year-old children as passengers who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but Evon’s three-year-old daughter, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Evon, who was arrested on Nov. 18, was indicted on charges, which included manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse, child neglect and second-degree assault, police stated.

She has currently been released on bond for an amount of $5,000, and is pending trial, police said.

