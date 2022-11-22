Car crashes into medical marijuana dispensary in Montgomery County

Three people are hurt after a car barreled into a medical marijuana dispensary in Germantown, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say. [NBC Washington]

Montgomery County activist reacts to deadly Colorado Springs mass shooting

Following the news of the deadly mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement not only condemning the act but also stating the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has also manifested itself in our county.

Councilmember-Elect Kristin Mink partnered with Parasol Patrol and worked to safeguard the Drag Story Hours.

“It’s a very scary time and the fact that it’s happening even here in Montgomery County, Maryland is a very clear sign that all of us everywhere, we have to be on high alert, and we have to be proactive about our support for the LGBTQ+ community,” Mink said. [DCNewsNow]

Tips for gifting greener and reducing holiday waste

The amount of household waste in the U.S. increases an average of 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, according to the EPA. Wrapping paper, decorations, packaging, and leftover food often don’t last long and end up in the waste stream.

That’s why Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection is kicking off a new way of giving this holiday season. The agency and its partners are challenging residents to reduce waste by thinking differently about how you shop for and give gifts with their Gift Outside the Box campaign. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 55.

