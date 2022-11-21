Courtesy photo.

Glass act

During the holiday season, it’s nice to have tasty baked goods on hand. A domed stand keeps cookies and cakes fresh. The Hartland large cake plate and dome is handmade by American glassblowers using centuries-old techniques. It is available in two sizes—the medium is $400 and the large is $490—at Simon Pearce at Bethesda Row (301-263-7212, simonpearce.com).

Courtesy photo.

Night light

The warm glow of candlelight always enhances the ambiance of a holiday party. The shape of these elegant cerused-oak candlesticks was inspired by 17th century furniture. The Bobbin taper holders are available in three sizes and sold as a set for $338, or individually from $78 to $148 at Serena & Lily at Bethesda Row (240-531-1839, serenaandlily.com).

At your service

Courtesy photo.

The painterly images of warm-toned autumn vegetables on this serving platter ensure that it will be the highlight of any fall tabletop scheme for years to come. The harvest pumpkin rectangular stoneware piece measures 14 inches wide and 8½ inches deep, is dishwasher and microwave safe and retails for $59.50 at Pottery Barn in Bethesda (301-654-1598, potterybarn.com).

Reuse it

Courtesy photo.

A tall glass pitcher is handy in every season to keep guests’ drinks refilled without multiple trips to the kitchen. This cone-shaped vessel is made from recycled beer and wine bottles, is 7½ inches high and is dishwasher safe. The Moroccan cone jug comes in three color choices plus clear and retails for $36 at Red Orchard in Bethesda (301-571-7333, redorchard.com).

Tray chic

Courtesy photo.

Serving a wide assortment of hors d’oeuvres is sure to please all the guests. This sculptural appetizer tray features nine connected compartments. The Klasa platter is made of aluminum, with a dark antiqued gold finish, and comes in two sizes. The large, pictured, measures 19 by 12 inches and is priced at $139 at Arhaus in Rockville (301-230-2973, arhaus.com).

Courtesy photo.

Table matters

Linens can update the look of a dining table in a flash. This classic floral jacquard tablecloth is made from soft, durable, machine-washable cotton and comes in three colors—indigo, charcoal and terra-cotta (pictured)—and four sizes, which sell for $100 to $130 at Sur La Table at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda (301-230-1503, surlatable.com).

Advertisement

Carolyn Weber lives in Silver Spring and frequently writes about architecture and home design.