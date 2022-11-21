Public safety agencies call the day before Thanksgiving “Blackout Wednesday,” “Drinksgiving” or “Whiskey Wednesday” because of the heavy drinking that takes place.

To account for the heightened risks of impaired drivers on the roads, Montgomery County police will activate their “Holiday Task Force” this week, which includes stepped-up road patrols and more sobriety checkpoints.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the county’s police force arrested 284 impaired drivers during the 2021 Holiday Task Force. Montgomery County announces police accountability recommendations following department audit

[WTOP]

Holiday travelers face trio of illnesses, as RSV, flu spike in the DMV

As COVID numbers dipped slightly across the region in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Holy Cross Health hospitals in Maryland still filled up.

Very sick children and older adults suffering from other respiratory illnesses that have spiked far sooner and more sharply than expected this fall are again packing beds, disrupting plans to celebrate the holiday season after nearly three years of burdensome precautions and postponed social connections.

“It has seemed unrelenting over the past three years,” said Ann Burke, vice president of medical affairs for Holy Cross Health in the Maryland region.

[The Washington Post]

Maury Povich inducted into JCC of Greater Washington Sports Hall of Fame

TV host Maury Povich was honored Saturday with induction into the Bender JCC of Greater Washington Sports Hall of Fame in Rockville.

While noted for his self-titled TV show, which he has hosted for 31 years, Povich is being inducted for his exploits as a golfer in Rockville. He won the Woodmont Country Club championship five times and was a regular on the celebrity golf circuit.

Povich, 83, grew up in Montgomery County graduating from Landon School in Bethesda. For years, he worked at WTTG-TV (now FOX5) hosting the Ten O’ Clock News and Panorama. In 1986, he started “A Current Affair” then in 1991, “The Maury Povich Show” debuted, which morphed into “Maury.”

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high of 47 degrees

